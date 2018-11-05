BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts

BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) – Dougherty & Co upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for BioTelemetry in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.42.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of BioTelemetry from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of BioTelemetry to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of BioTelemetry from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $64.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.58. BioTelemetry has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $66.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.89 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Wisniewski sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,873,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,240.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fred Broadway sold 90,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $5,857,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,363 shares of company stock worth $7,810,901. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

