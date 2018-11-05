BitBay Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $68,260.00 (BAY)

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 4th. BitBay has a total market capitalization of $18.31 million and $68,260.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitBay has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBay coin can now be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00061169 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002703 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00018995 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000280 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BAY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitBay is bitbay.market.

BitBay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

