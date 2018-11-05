BitcoiNote Price Tops $0.0134 on Top Exchanges (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 5th. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. BitcoiNote has a total market cap of $128,879.00 and approximately $268.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitcoiNote has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Turtlecoin (TRTL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BTCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 9,583,747 coins. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

