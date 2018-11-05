BitcoinX Price Tops $0.0063 on Major Exchanges (BCX)

BitcoinX (CURRENCY:BCX) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last seven days, BitcoinX has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. BitcoinX has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $126,214.00 worth of BitcoinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinX coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, cfinex, BtcTrade.im and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinX Profile

BitcoinX (CRYPTO:BCX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. BitcoinX’s total supply is 167,361,683,927 coins. BitcoinX’s official Twitter account is @bcx_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitcoinX is /r/BCXofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinX’s official website is bcx.org.

Buying and Selling BitcoinX

BitcoinX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, OKEx, Huobi, Gate.io, BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinX using one of the exchanges listed above.

