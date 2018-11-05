BLACKROCK 2022 GLOBAL INCOME OPP CF (NYSE:BGIO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

NYSE:BGIO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.65. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,664. BLACKROCK 2022 GLOBAL INCOME OPP CF has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

Get BLACKROCK 2022 GLOBAL INCOME OPP CF alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/05/blackrock-2022-global-income-opp-cf-bgio-announces-0-05-monthly-dividend.html.

BLACKROCK 2022 GLOBAL INCOME OPP CF Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for BLACKROCK 2022 GLOBAL INCOME OPP CF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BLACKROCK 2022 GLOBAL INCOME OPP CF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.