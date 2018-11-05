BlackRock Inc. Acquires 9,205 Shares of Union Bankshares Inc (UNB)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,762 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.09% of Union Bankshares worth $9,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Bankshares stock opened at $47.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.57 million, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.55. Union Bankshares Inc has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 23.69%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 26th.

Separately, Brean Capital raised Union Bankshares to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.

In other news, Director Schuyler Wallace Sweet sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total value of $26,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

