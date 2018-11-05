BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Position Increased by Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 2.9% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $377,000. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3,276.3% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 189,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 183,406 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6,346.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 183,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,685,000 after purchasing an additional 180,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,601,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,793,546,000 after purchasing an additional 153,749 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $395.21 per share, for a total transaction of $790,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,057.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $409.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.31 and a 12 month high of $594.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.93 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on BlackRock from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $547.00 price objective on BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 8th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on BlackRock from $620.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.08.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

