BlackRock Inc. Sells 43,660 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (ADAP)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,660 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $9,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 786.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 164,704 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,033,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,005,000 after purchasing an additional 467,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, insider Gwendolyn Knowlt Binder-Scholl sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $256,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $5,010,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $7.09 on Monday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.02.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.20). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.22% and a negative net margin of 191.14%. The business had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.