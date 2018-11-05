Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (MHN)

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE MHN traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 118,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,298. Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $13.93.

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc.

