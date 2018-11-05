Blocklancer (LNC) Price Reaches $0.0022

Blocklancer (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Blocklancer token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Sistemkoin and IDEX. Blocklancer has a market cap of $269,637.00 and approximately $2,738.00 worth of Blocklancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blocklancer has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blocklancer alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015508 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00150143 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00255853 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $650.87 or 0.10158355 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011923 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Blocklancer

Blocklancer’s genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Blocklancer’s total supply is 152,177,339 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,140,384 tokens. The official website for Blocklancer is blocklancer.net. Blocklancer’s official Twitter account is @blocklancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocklancer is /r/blocklancer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Blocklancer is publication.blocklancer.net.

Blocklancer Token Trading

Blocklancer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Sistemkoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocklancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocklancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocklancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocklancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocklancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.