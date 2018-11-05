Blocktix (TIX) Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last seven days, Blocktix has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Blocktix token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00003114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Blocktix has a market cap of $7.98 million and approximately $796,994.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015502 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00150135 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00254598 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $657.80 or 0.10263901 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Blocktix Token Profile

Blocktix was first traded on July 7th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blocktix is blocktix.io. The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blocktix

Blocktix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocktix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocktix using one of the exchanges listed above.

