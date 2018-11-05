Bloom Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Bloom token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00003229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. In the last seven days, Bloom has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Bloom has a total market capitalization of $9.96 million and approximately $95,985.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007517 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015445 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00149967 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00254573 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $659.33 or 0.10234773 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012067 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,861,697 tokens. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, TOPBTC, Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

