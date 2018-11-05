Blucora Inc (BCOR) Stake Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,591 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.08% of Blucora worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 796,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 34,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BCOR shares. BidaskClub lowered Blucora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Blucora in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blucora in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Blucora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.21.

Blucora stock opened at $30.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.26. Blucora Inc has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $41.35.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.36 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blucora Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mathieu Frederic Stevenson sold 20,158 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $632,558.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John David Palmer sold 3,753 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $135,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,411 shares of company stock worth $3,967,156. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

