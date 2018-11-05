Blue Hills Bancorp (BHBK) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $27.18 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.50.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Blue Hills Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub raised Blue Hills Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Hills Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Blue Hills Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Blue Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.89.

Get Blue Hills Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Blue Hills Bancorp stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Blue Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $633.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.16.

Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Blue Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blue Hills Bancorp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHBK. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 46.2% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 218.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 74.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Hills Bancorp

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Blue Hills Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, government, and non-profit organizations in Massachusetts. The company accepts passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.