BMO Capital Markets Trims Bonavista Energy (BNP) Target Price to C$1.60

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BNP. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$1.70 to C$1.85 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.65 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.13.

Shares of TSE BNP opened at C$1.30 on Friday. Bonavista Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.11 and a 52-week high of C$2.96.

About Bonavista Energy

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. As of December 31, 2017, its proved reserves totaled 275.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; and proved plus probable reserves were 437.7 million barrels of oil equivalent.

