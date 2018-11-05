BMO Capital Markets Trims CyrusOne (CONE) Target Price to $70.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CONE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, MED upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.81.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $55.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $206.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

In other news, insider Kevin L. Timmons sold 7,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $495,237.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,054,548.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $117,159.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,189.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,397 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 95.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $164,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $179,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $215,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

