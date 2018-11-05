BMO Capital Markets Trims Source Energy Services (SHLE) Target Price to C$3.00

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$3.00 in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SHLE. CIBC downgraded shares of Source Energy Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Source Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Source Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Source Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, GMP Securities downgraded shares of Source Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.20.

Shares of SHLE opened at C$1.98 on Friday. Source Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.85 and a twelve month high of C$9.88.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand primarily to the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

