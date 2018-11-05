Boenning Scattergood Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG)

Boenning Scattergood restated their buy rating on shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) in a research report report published on Thursday.

“We maintain our Outperform rating. We are revising our price target to $34 (from $36.50) to account for the recent contraction in industry multiples.”,” Boenning Scattergood’s analyst wrote.

BWFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.33.

NASDAQ BWFG traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $30.37. 860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,420. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $237.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

In other news, EVP Laura Waitz sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $39,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,554 shares of company stock worth $80,206 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWFG. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 62.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 123.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 46.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

