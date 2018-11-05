Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Position Trimmed by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth about $109,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Booking by 86.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 90.0% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $126,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,060.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Cowen set a $2,375.00 target price on shares of Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,138.41.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,803.58, for a total value of $532,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,875.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,630.56 and a 1 year high of $2,228.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $20.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.34 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $24.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

