BoostCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.00 (BOST)

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One BoostCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BoostCoin has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. BoostCoin has a market capitalization of $65,002.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00027433 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00024645 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005612 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00042253 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011251 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00089727 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BoostCoin Profile

BoostCoin (CRYPTO:BOST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. BoostCoin’s official website is myboost.io. BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BoostCoin Coin Trading

BoostCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoostCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

