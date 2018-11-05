Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 13,875 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (HASI)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,875 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HASI. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 831.0% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,004,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,277,000 after acquiring an additional 896,771 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 42.7% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 770,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,236,000 after acquiring an additional 230,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,625,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,353,000 after acquiring an additional 218,659 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 56.8% in the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 487,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,637,000 after acquiring an additional 176,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 36.0% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 335,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 88,713 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock opened at $21.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 41.26 and a quick ratio of 41.26. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 2nd. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.71%.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 6,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $122,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,826.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

