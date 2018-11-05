Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 6,640 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,382 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,909 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, President Rajeev Mehta sold 22,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,687,050.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,702.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Malcolm Frank sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $64,596.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,027.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,551 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $69.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

