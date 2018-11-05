Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Chairman Sells $4,240,809.10 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Chairman Michael F. Mahoney sold 116,666 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $4,240,809.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE BSX opened at $36.81 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $362,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.1% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 170,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 111,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 43.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 18,918 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 24,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.