Braskem (BAK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Braskem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th.

Braskem stock opened at $28.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.10. Braskem has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $32.67.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter. Braskem had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 44.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Braskem will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Braskem by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Braskem by 18.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Braskem by 26.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Braskem by 2.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 173,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Braskem by 140.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. Its Basic Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, such as ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; BTX products comprising benzene, para-xylene, and toluene; fuels, including automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary butyl ether, and methyl tertiary butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; and aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenates solvents, as well as specialties, such as isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

