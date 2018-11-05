Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 1,145 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 257.1% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,213,000 after buying an additional 21,230 shares in the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 38.6% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of 3M by 117.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,463,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 452.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $192.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $181.98 and a 52-week high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. 3M had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $1,301,294.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 1,000 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $184.50 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.23.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

