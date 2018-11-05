Bray Capital Advisors Sells 6,116 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,116 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,496,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,564,000 after buying an additional 68,058 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 188,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 56,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 155,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 17,783 shares during the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $48.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $204.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 8.70%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.68%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 43,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,947,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 8,754 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $411,000.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,800 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

