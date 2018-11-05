Brighton Pier Group (PIER) Sets New 1-Year Low at $88.00

Shares of Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.18), with a volume of 3422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.50 ($1.20).
Brighton Pier Group Company Profile (LON:PIER)
The Brighton Pier Group PLC, formerly Eclectic Bar Group PLC, owns and trades Brighton Palace Pier together with approximately 20 bars trading in towns and cities across the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments include Owned Bars and Brighton Palace Pier. It operates through two divisions: Bars division and Pier division.
