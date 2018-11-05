Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Stake Lessened by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 68.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 150,731 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of Brinker International worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $1,500,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth approximately $591,000.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Kelli Valade sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $212,729.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,068 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,329.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $45.35 on Monday. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $54.14. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.01.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Brinker International’s payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Brinker International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.19.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

