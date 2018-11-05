Broadwind Energy (BWEN) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

BWEN stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. Broadwind Energy has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadwind Energy will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadwind Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 442,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,418 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.86% of Broadwind Energy worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

