Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2018

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Commerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.23. Bank of Commerce posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Commerce will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank of Commerce.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BOCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Commerce from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Joseph Gibson purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Sundquist purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,318.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,500 shares of company stock worth $155,120 over the last ninety days. 6.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 5.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 213,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 37.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 55.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 38,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 2,671.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 41,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOCH stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $193.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in California. The company's deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

