Brokerages Anticipate JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) to Announce -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2018

Analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) will report ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). JAKKS Pacific reported earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific will report full year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JAKKS Pacific.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.23). JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 56.08%. The firm had revenue of $236.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.75 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JAKK. DA Davidson upped their price objective on JAKKS Pacific from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised JAKKS Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific stock. Axar Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 141,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. JAKKS Pacific comprises 0.1% of Axar Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Axar Capital Management L.P. owned 0.48% of JAKKS Pacific at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JAKKS Pacific stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,158. JAKKS Pacific has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $69.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.88.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school toys; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on toys, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

