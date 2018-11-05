Brokerages Anticipate Kforce Inc. (KFRC) to Post $0.57 EPS

Brokerages predict that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Kforce posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $355.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.89 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Kforce in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kforce in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kforce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

In other Kforce news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $108,334.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,470.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Howard W. Sutter sold 9,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $412,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,801 shares of company stock worth $3,539,837 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 19.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,794,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 16.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $32.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. Kforce has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $43.51. The firm has a market cap of $852.98 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

