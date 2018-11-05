Brokerages Anticipate NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. NetScout Systems reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.30 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on NTCT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 target price on shares of NetScout Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $25.00 price objective on shares of NetScout Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In other news, Director Vincent J. Mullarkey sold 26,466 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $656,092.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,147 shares in the company, valued at $251,544.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent J. Mullarkey sold 6,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $152,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,613 shares in the company, valued at $931,068.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 45.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,633.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after buying an additional 546,712 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 15.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 28.9% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 378,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter.

NTCT stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.62. 4,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.10. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $31.95.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.