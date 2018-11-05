Brokerages Expect AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AmeriCold Realty Trust.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $394.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on COLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $23.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

In other news, Director Ronald W. Burkle sold 16,530,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $389,120,696.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 7,235,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $170,324,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

COLD stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $24.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,219. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 156 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 924 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

