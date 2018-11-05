Brokerages Expect Cloudera Inc (CLDR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cloudera’s earnings. Cloudera reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a negative net margin of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cloudera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cloudera in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Cloudera in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cloudera from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cloudera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

In related news, insider Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $407,104.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 138,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,463 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Cloudera in the first quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Cloudera in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in Cloudera by 95.5% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 24,968 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 307,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLDR opened at $14.25 on Monday. Cloudera has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.67.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

