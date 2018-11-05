Brokerages Expect Senomyx Inc. (SNMX) to Announce ($0.09) EPS

Senomyx Inc. (NASDAQ:SNMX) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Senomyx an industry rank of 210 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Senomyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

In other Senomyx news, major shareholder Senvest Management, Llc sold 2,689,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $3,980,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNMX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Senomyx by 13.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 129,585 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Senomyx by 14.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 947,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 119,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Senomyx by 43.8% during the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 402,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 122,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kassirer Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Senomyx during the third quarter worth $1,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Senomyx stock remained flat at $$1.49 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.02 million, a P/E ratio of -49.67 and a beta of 1.33. Senomyx has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $1.71.

Senomyx (NASDAQ:SNMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Senomyx had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter.

Senomyx Company Profile

Senomyx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes flavor ingredients and natural high intensity sweeteners primarily for the packaged food, beverage, and ingredient supply industries in the United States. The company develops and/or commercializes sweet, savory and salt flavor ingredients, bitter blockers and cooling agents.

