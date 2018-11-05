Brokerages Set Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (AIMT) Target Price at $52.56

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price target on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 21.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 20.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 27.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMT traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $28.93. 3,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,096. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of -0.10.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

