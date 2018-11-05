Brokerages Set Cision Ltd (CISN) Target Price at $18.89

Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.89.

CISN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank cut Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cision in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Cision in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cision in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Cision stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.57. Cision has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Cision had a positive return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cision will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cision news, Director Mark Ein sold 715,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $11,048,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 35,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $554,465.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cision by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 399,417 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cision in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cision by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 92,202 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Cision in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,692,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cision in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts.

