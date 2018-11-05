Brokerages Set National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) PT at $46.86

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $48.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 16,805 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $768,492.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,541,881.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 10,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $459,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,469.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,940. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 28,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in National Retail Properties by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in National Retail Properties by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in National Retail Properties by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.86. 1,508,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 18.01 and a current ratio of 18.01. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $48.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.03.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.20). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $155.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.74%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned 2,846 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.5 years.

