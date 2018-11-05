Brokerages Set Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) PT at $85.80

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright set a $54.00 price objective on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $383,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis L. Winger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $894,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,443,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock worth $5,825,680 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,705,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,255,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,834 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,560,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,512,000 after purchasing an additional 845,257 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,776 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,298,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,144,000 after purchasing an additional 205,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,017,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,674,000 after purchasing an additional 296,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.00. 1,959,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114,493. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 19.67 and a quick ratio of 19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -72.73 and a beta of 2.91.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.11. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.70% and a net margin of 65.69%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3043.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

