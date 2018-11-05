Brokerages Set Norma Group SE (NOEJ) Price Target at $60.92

Norma Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €60.62 ($70.48).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

ETR NOEJ traded down €0.46 ($0.53) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €49.46 ($57.51). The stock had a trading volume of 103,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. Norma Group has a 52-week low of €40.10 ($46.63) and a 52-week high of €65.95 ($76.69).

Norma Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

