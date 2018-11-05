Brokerages Set Pagegroup PLC (PAGE) Price Target at $577.00

Shares of Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 577 ($7.54).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAGE. Credit Suisse Group raised Pagegroup to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Pagegroup to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Numis Securities lowered Pagegroup to an “add” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Pagegroup from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th.

PAGE traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 494.20 ($6.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,502. Pagegroup has a 52-week low of GBX 414.50 ($5.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 566 ($7.40).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th were given a dividend of GBX 16.83 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Pagegroup’s previous dividend of $8.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 6th.

About Pagegroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

