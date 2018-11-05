Brokerages Set Spark Energy Inc (SPKE) Target Price at $14.50

Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Spark Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th.

In related news, Director W Keith Maxwell III bought 123,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gil Melman sold 32,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $284,129.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,926.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 180,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,084 and sold 68,223 shares valued at $597,922. Insiders own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spark Energy by 2,619.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Spark Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Spark Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

SPKE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.85. 191,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,883. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $273.79 million, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of -1.48. Spark Energy has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $15.20.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $258.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.69 million. Spark Energy had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 21.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Spark Energy will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.1813 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.08%.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

