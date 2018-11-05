Brokerages Set Syntel, Inc. (SYNT) Target Price at $31.33

Shares of Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Syntel in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Syntel in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut Syntel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syntel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Syntel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd.

Shares of Syntel stock remained flat at $$40.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. Syntel has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $41.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syntel in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,031,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Syntel during the third quarter worth $6,315,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Syntel during the third quarter worth $9,997,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Syntel during the third quarter worth $482,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Syntel during the third quarter worth $4,383,000. 40.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syntel Company Profile

Syntel, Inc provides digital transformation, information technology (IT), and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services worldwide. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Insurance; Manufacturing; and Retail, Logistics, and Telecom segments. It provides end-to-end, integrated application, and infrastructure management services; develops software applications; and offers legacy modernization services, such as software analysis, language conversion, reverse engineering, database migration, code optimization, cloud onboarding and migration, ecosystem migration, testing, and management.

