Brokers Offer Predictions for IPG Photonics Co.’s Q4 2018 Earnings (IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of IPG Photonics in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.86. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q1 2019 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

IPGP has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.75.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $145.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.77. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $107.59 and a 12-month high of $264.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $356.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.48 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 20.30%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS.

In other news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,547.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,666.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $57,871.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,131 shares of company stock worth $103,915 in the last ninety days. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 30.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.5% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 69.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in IPG Photonics by 55.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP grew its position in IPG Photonics by 12.3% during the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 9,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

