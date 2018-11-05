Brokers Offer Predictions for Nabors Industries Ltd.’s FY2020 Earnings (NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Nabors Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $779.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NBR. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $8.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

NYSE:NBR opened at $5.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 19,946.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 21,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Yearwood bought 197,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

