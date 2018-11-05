Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (BKD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.30). Brookdale Senior Living reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year earnings of ($4.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($3.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.86) to ($0.84). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.66). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

BKD opened at $8.89 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, Director Marcus E. Bromley acquired 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,759.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,596,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,593,000 after buying an additional 4,612,157 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth $31,954,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,503,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,937,000 after buying an additional 2,197,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 272.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,537,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,069,000 after buying an additional 1,857,286 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 7,171,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,190,000 after buying an additional 1,442,276 shares during the period.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement Centers, Assisted Living, CCRCs  Rental, Brookdale Ancillary Services, and Management Services. The Retirement Centers segment owns or leases communities comprising independent living and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

