Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.
Brookfield Property Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NASDAQ:BPY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.72. The company had a trading volume of 732,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,817. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.89.
Several research firms recently commented on BPY. Scotiabank set a $24.00 price target on Brookfield Property Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brookfield Property Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.
About Brookfield Property Partners
Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.
