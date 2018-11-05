Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,219,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320,572 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.68% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $36,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $756,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $1,814,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $3,764,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.69.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $27.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -153.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $35.34.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.79 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.89%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

