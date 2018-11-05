Brown-Forman Co. (BF.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.27.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BF.B shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Brown-Forman from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Cowen raised shares of Brown-Forman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th.

BF.B stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.87. 2,311,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Brown-Forman has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 55.19%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Brown-Forman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown-Forman will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation is a spirit and wine company. The Company manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets and sells a range of alcoholic beverages. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 40 spirit, wine and ready-to-drink cocktail (RTD) brands. Its principal brands include Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Collection, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select, Jack Daniel’s Winter Jack, Jack Daniel’s No.

